Two Arrested For Graffiti

El Centro Police arrested two men for tagging early Wednesday morning.

The two were seen in the area of Pico Avenue and Imperial Avenue shortly after 1:00 A.M. after police received a report that two men , one on a bicycle and the other on a skateboard , were seen tagging a wall. The two were detained shortly after 2:00 A.M. and charged with malicious mischief. One of the men is 19 and the other 18-years old.