Increase in Immigration Judges

(A surge in immigration judges)…It is the result of an Executive Order.

The Order, Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements, called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to assign immigration judges to immigration detention facilities. The Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review says pursuant to that executive order, over one hundred immigration judges have been mobilized to Department of Homeland Security detention facilities across the country, including along the southern border. The mobilization includes both in-person assignments and dockets heard via video teleconferencing. It is projected the surge of new judges have completed about 2,700 more cases than they would have before the Executive Order. The Immigration Review says the new judges have outpaced expected home court deferrals, resulting in a positive net effect on the nationwide caseload.