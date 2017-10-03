4th Annual Parent Conference

(2017 Imperial Valley Parent Conference)…It will be held this Saturday.

The 4th Annual Conference will be held this year at Waggoner Elementary School on Joshua Tree Street in Imperial. The theme this year “Putting the Pieces Together”. The conference was planned by a committee of parents and professionals who live and work in Imperial Valley. Participants include parents of children with special needs and the professionals who serve them. The conference provides a forum, through workshops, exhibitors and networking, for the English and Spanish speaking community to learn and find the necessary supports to best meet the needs of their children. Registration includes a continental breakfast, lunch and conference materials. You are asked not to bring your children, as childcare will not be provided. For more information call 619-688-4236. The conference will run all day Saturday from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm.