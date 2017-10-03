Prototype Border Walls

(Prototype walls are under construction)…They are being built at Otay Mesa.

The 8 prototype walls will be judged at the end of October. Homeland Security will inspect the finished walls to determine which most fits the security needs along the border. They are the first step in President Donald Trumps promised border wall to be built along the US/Mexican Border. There has been one injury in the process after a worker fell 40 feet while working on one of the prototypes. Construction companies from around the United States were awarded contracts to construct the prototypes.