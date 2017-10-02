Town Hall Meetings

(IID Division 1 Town Hall Meetings)….They begin Tuesday. There will be a series of 3 meetings. T

he first meeting, Tuesday, will be held at the El Centro Chamber of Commerce. The 2nd Town Hall meeting will be held at the Brawley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. The 3rd and final meeting will be held Thursday at the Westmorland City Hall. All the Town Hall meetings will run from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. The meetings will be hosted by Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 Director Juanita Salas. The meeting is open to all, especially residents of IID Division 1.