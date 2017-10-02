Imperial Resident Arrested at Calexico Port

(Imperial man arrested at the Border)…It happened late last week.

Customs and Border Protection did not release the man’s name. The 22-year-old man was driving a black 2013 Ford Taurus when he entered the downtown Port. At the inspection Booth officers searched the vehicle and discovered red packages inside the spare tire wheel well in the trunk. The vehicle and the driver were escorted to the secondary inspection area. An officer ran the vehicle through the port’s imaging system and a canine team alerted to the trunk. Officers found and extracted 46 wrapped packages hidden in the spare tire wheel well and underneath the drivers seat. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The narcotics weighed 62 pounds with a street value of about $86,800. The driver, a US Citizen, was arrested for the alleged smuggling attempt and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Agents for further processing. The 22 year old was later booked into County Jail