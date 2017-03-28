Meth Seizures At Andrade Port

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Andrade port of entry arrested 3 people ans seized a large quantity of methamphetamine over the weekend.

At about 1:30 P.M. Saturday , a 23-year old man , a U.S. citizen , entered the Andrade border crossing in a pick up truck. He was referred to secondary inspection where a detector dog alerted to a spare tire. further inspection led to the discovery of 49 pounds of meth with a street value of $69,000.

Later Saturday evening , a 27-year old man , a legal permanent resident of the U.S. , entered the port in an SUV. A canine team screened the vehicle and after the dog alerted to the SUV a secondary inspection was ordered. Officers searched the vehicle an located 30 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the roof. The meth weighed approximately 33 pounds and has a street value of about $46,000.

The third and final seizure occurred Sunday evening at about 6:00 P.M. when a CBP canine team screened a car waiting in line for inspection. The car was pulled aside and officers discovered 34 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicles 4 doors. The meth was valued at nearly $50,000.

The suspects are being held in Imperial County Jail to face possible smuggling charges.