El Centro Man Arrested On Child Sex Charges

Imperial County Sheriff's deputies have arrested an El Centro man on various charges relating to sexual acts with a minor.

21-year old Agustin Bastidas was arrested Monday afternoon and is facing charges of attempted lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age , attempted removal of a child without parental consent , meeting with a minor to commit a sexual act , distributing harmful matter and arranging to meet with a minor to commit a sexual act. Bastidas was booked into Imperial County Jail and posted $100,000 bail.