Girl Scouts Celebrate

The Imperial Valley Service Unit of Girl Scouts is celebrating.

Girl Scouts and their families are invited to a Sunset Celebration at Eager Park in Imperial on Saturday. The celebration is to mark the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouting in San Diego and Imperial County. Activities start at 5:00 p.m. with games , music , prizes and fun. Families and troops are invited to bring canopies and lawn chairs to celebrate together. The Sunset Celebration will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it's free. You can contact the Girl Scout Council for more information.