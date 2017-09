Bump and Grind Bill Is Not What you Think

(Governor signs Garcia/Mayes Bill)…It is the Bump and Grind Legislation.

It was authored by Democratic Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia and Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes. Garcia says the bill would extend opening and closure dates for the Mirage Trail near Palm Desert, ensuring access to the Coachella Valley’s Bump and Grind hiking trail between May and January. The trail is very popular with hikers, both local and from out of the area.