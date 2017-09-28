I.C.O.E Releases Test Results

(Good news for local students)….The information comes from the Imperial County Office of Education.

The ICOR released the test results for the statewide assessments taken each spring in the areas of English Language Arts and Mathematics. They say these scores are from students in grades 3rd thru 8th grades as well as 11th graders last school year. The total number of students in those grades who took the California Assessment of Student Performance and progress was 19,167 in Imperial County. County Superintendent of Schools, Todd Finnell, says this year’s scores represent the third year that California schools have used this assessment and the trend for Imperial County is positive. Finnell said when they look at the percentage of growth these past few years, they are encouraged. He said Imperial County Schools have improved at a higher rate than other comparable counties and the rest of California, but, he says, they still have work ahead as they prepare students for college and career.