DACA Renewal

(Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal)….The Deadline to file is rapidly approaching.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is reminding eligible DACA recipients that they have less than one week to properly file their DACA renewal requests and associated applications for employment authorization. For recipients of DACA and Work authorization that expires between September 5, 2017 and March 5, 2018, the USCIS will continue to accept renewal requests through October 5th, 2017. These requests must be properly filed and physically received by the agency at the proper filing location no later than October 5th. The mailing address and instructions can be found at the USCIS website. Individuals with DACA and associated work authorization that expire after March 5th, 2018 are no longer eligible to submit a renewal request. However, their current DACA and work authorization will remain valid until they expire, unless otherwise terminated or revoked.