Central vs Palo Verde At Petco

High School baseball is back at PETCO Park.

The Central Spartans will meet the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets on Thursday , April 27, 2017. The Imperial Valley League game will start at 4:00 P.M. and will be followed by a 7:00 P.M. game featuring Mira Mesa and Kearney High Schools. Each participating school must purchase 500 tickets from the CIF - San Diego Section. Tickets are $15.00 and are available on the campus' of Central and Palo Verde. The tickets are good for both high school games played that day as well as for the San Diego Padres - Miami Marlins game to be played on April 21, 2017.