Kids helping kids

(Local School helping out)…The 7th grade STEM Class at McCabe School is participating in the project.

Two weeks ago the class conducted a Hurricanes Project to study the science of hurricanes and their impact on communities, including the recent natural disaster in Houston, Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey. To end the project, the 7th grade class adopted two classrooms in Houston whose community members have been displaced from their homes. The adopt a class program included the McCabe 7th graders providing various school supplies and personal care supplies in the form of donations for students in need. The school plans on sending the out early next week.