Several Accidents Sunday

The California Highway Patrol was kept busy with several accidents on Sunday.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday a vehicle went out of control and ran into a utility pole near Orchard and Havens Road in the Holtville area. The driver was briefly trapped in the vehicle but managed to escape in injured after breaking a window. The utility pole was damaged and lines were knoked down. Crews from the Imperial Irrigation District and AT & T responded to the scene to make repairs.

At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday a single vehicle accident was reported on eastbound Interstate 8 near In Ko Pah. A vehicle went out of control and rolled over , coming to rest on it's roof. The driver was able to get out of the car with the assistance of a Border Patrolman who responded to the accident. The driver was taken to a San Diego hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

And Sunday evening at about 8:51 p.m. a tractor-trailer rig hauling cars caught fire on Interstate 8 near the State Route 7 exit. Both eastbound lanes of the freeway were blocked for several hours as Imperial County Fire Department personnel fought the fire and then the debris was cleared from the roadway.

All three accidents remain under investigation.