(Brawley State of the City Address)…It was held Friday at the Stockman’s Club.

It was part of the annual Mayor’s Breakfast. Mayor Sam Couchman delivered the Address. KXO Radio recorded the Address. It is available as a pod cast on the website, kxoradio.com. The State of the City Address will also be re-broadcast on KXO am 1230 Monday, tonight, at 6:00 pm, and again Tuesday night at 6:00 on FM 107.5.