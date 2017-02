(10th Annual Mardi Gras Light Parade and Street Festival)…It will be held Saturday.

That was confirmed by the City of El Centro Thursday morning. The Street Festival begins at 5:00 pm Saturday. The spectacular Mardis Gras Light Parade begins at 6:00 pm. The City promises the family event will be bigger and better than ever. There will be live music, food booths, Games, beads and a lot more. The Street Festival continues after the parade.