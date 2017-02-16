(Yuma inmate dies)…It occurred Wednesday afternoon

. 29-year-old Jordan Stevens had been arrested by Yuma Police earlier Wednesday morning. He was booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center, charged with resisting arrest. At around 1:30 in the afternoon Detention Officers were escorting Stevens from his holding cell for release procedures, when he became passive aggressive with Officers. Officers continued to give commands for the inmate to comply with. Sheriff’s investigators say Stevens became physically aggressive towards the officers and an electronic control device was used to gain compliance. The inmate was escorted back to his holding cell after he continued to struggle with officers. At around 1:44 pm, officers monitoring the inmate observed he had become unresponsive. The officers immediately requested medical assistance. The officers and Sheriff’s Office Registered Nurses performed CPR until the Fire Department arrived. Stevens was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 2:24 pm. The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death is pending a forensic autopsy, scheduled for later this week.