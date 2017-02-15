AB 626 introduced by Garcia

(Bill to legalize Homemade meal sales)…It is AB 626.

It has been submitted by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. The Assemblyman says the Homemade Food Operations Act would permit the sale of prepared meals and other food from small-scale, home kitchen operations. Garcia says the bill seeks to improve public health safeguards around the existing informal food sales economy and legitimize an important lever of economic empowerment for immigrant, minority and other vulnerable communities. He says current cottage food laws only permit a very narrow group of non-potentially hazardous food.. Garcia said the bill aims to knock down barriers and expand opportunities for marginalized populations who often lack access to the professional food world.