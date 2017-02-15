Woman takes marijuana to prison

(23 year old woman arrested)….Taviana Mays was arrested Sunday.

Officials say she attempted to smuggle marijuana into the Calipatria State Prison. Officials became suspicious of the woman after she came out of the restroom smelling of marijuana. She consented to a search. Staff found four latex bindles of marijuana, weighing a total of 6.3 grams. Staff says evidence linked inmate Joseph Casey to the crime. The convicted robber was placed in the Administrative Segregation Units. Mays was booked into Imperial County Jail.