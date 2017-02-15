Organic Ag Survey

(USDA Gathering new data on Organic Agriculture Production)….Surveys are being sent to growers.

The US Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2016 Certified Organic Survey to gather new data on certified organic crops and livestock commodities in the United States. They say the effort is critical to help determine the economic impact of certified organic production in the United States. The surveys are being mailed to all known certified organic farms and ranches within the US. The forms ask producers to provide information on acreage, production and sales, as well as production and marketing practices. The surveys should be returned by February 19th. In 2015 US certified organic producers sold a total of $6.2 billion in products, up 13% from 2014.