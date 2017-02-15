The Fair starts March 3rd

(The Sweet Life is almost here)…That is the theme for this year’s California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta.

The 2017 edition of the Fair kicks off on March 3rd. The ever-popular Metalachi will be on the Grandstand opening night. Saturday the 70’s Rock band Foghat will be on the Grandstand. Both acts are free with Fair Admission. March 5th is Dia de la Familia. That day will feature three musical groups, La Sonora Dinamita de Kali, Los Cadete de Linares and Quinto Sol. High School Madness will be Monday March 6th. Tuesday there will be a Craft Beer Festival. On Wednesday March 8th there will be a Demolition Derby and Freestyle Motocross Stunt Show. The California Lightening Sprints and Dwarf Car Races will be featured the final weekend of the Fair. A separate ticket will be required for the races. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, at Sonic in El Centro Goyal’s Shell in Brawley, the Fair Box Office and at all Rabobank locations. Family Packs are available at all ticket locations.