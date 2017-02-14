Special meeting set for Thursday

(Supervisors discuss the Gateway of the Americas County Service Area)…Three issues were on the Tuesday agenda.

The proposal to establish a Gateway Service Area Advisory Committee was approved unanimously. When formed, the Committee would develop ideas and recommendations for the Board of Supervisors, as they pertain to the Gateway Service Area. Two other issues were continued until Thursday. A special meeting will be held at 8:00 Thursday morning to decide how maintenance work on a lift station and work on the sewer system to bring it into compliance with the Regional Water Board requirements is paid for. Landowners in the Gateway Service area are assessed a special tax to pay for such projects. But the Menveille family, told the Board Tuesday they had been over assessed $700,000, and that should be paid back to the landowners, before $400,000 is used to pay for the work required. John Pierre Menveille told the Board future assessments would pay for the needed work. The County said time was of the essence in order to avoid penalties from the Water Board. An attempt will be made to reach some type of agreement at the special meeting Thursday.