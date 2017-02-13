Holtville City Council meeting tonight

(Cell Phone Tower in Holtville)…It is scheduled for discussion tonight.

The Holtville City Council will discuss the proposed tower at their City Council Meeting. Clear Talk has made a slight change in their proposal. They are now proposing to build the 120-foot tower south of the racquetball courts at Samaha Park. Former County Supervisor Wally Leimgruber says he will be representing Elaine Ponton and they will again speak against the new proposed tower location. Leimgruber says communication towers, in residential neighborhoods, will negatively affect property values. He is asking all concerned residents to attend the Council meeting. The City Council begins their meeting at 5:30 pm in closed session. Public session is expected around 6:00 pm. Also at tonight’s meeting, the City Council will discuss proposed increases in water rates.