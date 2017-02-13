(Saturation Patrols in El Centro)…They were held Friday and Saturday.

El Centro Police conducted the DUI Saturation Patrols from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am both days. They say high visibility Enforcement efforts like this have a deterrent effect, lowering incidents of impaired driving. In the two-day period 66 vehicles were stopped. There was one DUI suspect arrested, one drug-impaired driver was arrested. There were nine arrested on other criminal charges. Police issued 53 citations. The DUI Saturation Patrols are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Police are also reminding motorists to Report Drunk Drivers by calling 911.