(IID Crew spend the night repairing a pole)….The utility pole was severely damaged Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says at 5:15 Thursday evening a pick-up truck collided with the utility pole near the intersection of Dogwood Road and Robinson Road. No injuries were reported, but Imperial Irrigation District crews were called to the scene to repair the damaged pole. The road was closed while repairs were underway. The road in that area was reopened at 5:00 Friday morning.