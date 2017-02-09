Blue Angels Air Show

Naval Air Facility El Centro has announced that the 2017 NAF El Centro Air Show is scheduled for Saturday , March 11, 2017.

The air show is the first Navy airshow of the year and features the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron the Blue Angels. Festivities start on Friday , March 10, at 5:30 P.M. with the annual Food Fest. The Food Fest provides an opportunity for the public to meet and greet all the air show performers while enjoying live music and a spectacular fire works show. On Saturday , gates to the air show will open at 9:00 A.M. with aerial events scheduled between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. There will be performances by civilian , military and war bird aircraft but headlining the show will be the Blue Angels. Ground attractions will include extreme motocross , a classic car show and dozens of vintage and modern military aircraft.

The event is free to the public but , upgraded seating and parking is available. Sponsorships and booth rentals are also available. For information visit elcentroairshow.com.