Escapee sought

(Suspect escaped)…At last report, the Border Patrol was still looking for 27-year-old Raul Esparza.

The US citizens escaped after receiving a medical evaluation at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Agents had arrested Esparza on felony smuggling charges. While in custody, the suspect exhibited signs of medical distress and was transported to the hospital. He was able to escape from Border Patrol custody at around 10:00 am Wednesday. An extensive search was conducted, but agents were unable to locate the suspect. The public’s assistance is being sought to help locate the 27 year old. If anyone knows Esparza or his location, they are encouraged to call the El Centro Sector Border Patrol Intelligence Center at 1-800-901-2003.