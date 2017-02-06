A Candlelight Vigil will be held Sunday.

The Imperial Valley Interfaith Council will hold the vigil Sunday , February 12, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. on the grounds of the First United Methodist Church on 8th Street in El Centro. There will be no signs or banners but there will be prayers for peace and justice. Candles and luminaries will be used as symbols of the desire to bring light into the darkness that many are now experiencing due to war and separation from their families. Booths will be available to provide information on immigration issues. The event is open to the public.

The Imperial Valley Interfaith Council has been in existence for 10 years and has brought together Roma Catholics , Mainline Protestants , Evangelical Christians , Muslims , Jews and Baha'i to share their common values. The vigil is open to the public.