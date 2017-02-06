Snake dies in fire

(Sprinkler system works)…Maybe a too good.

A passerby Sunday afternoon noticed water coming from SunRay Electric on East 30th Place in Yuma. That person called the fire Department. Crews arrived on the scene and determined there had been a fire inside the business, but had been extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system. The fire crews made sure the fire was out before shutting down the flow of water to the system. It was determined the fire had originated in a large snake habitat. The cause is under investigation. The sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading any further than the habitat. A 4-foot python died in the fire. There were no employees at the business at the time of the fire.