Deputy Directors Named

Two deputy directors have been appointed to head major divisions of the Imperial County Department of Behavior Health.

Agency Director Andrea Kuhlen announced that Gabriela Jimenez is now the deputy director of Adult and Older Adult Services and John Grass is deputy director of Youth and Young Adult Services.

Jimenez will oversee a staff that services adults aged 26 and over as well as adults over 60 years of age. The division includes Adult Alcohol and Drug Programs. Services are provided in El Centro , Brawley and Calexico. Ms. Jimenez has a bachelor of arts degree in social science from San Diego State , Imperial Valley campus and a Masters Degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Phoenix. She is also a state registered marriage and family therapist intern. She has been with the Department since 1998.

John Grass has a bachelor of arts degree with a dual major of psychology and religion from Baylor University and a master of arts degree in counseling from National University and a master of public administration from San Diego State University , Calexico campus. As deputy director of Youth and Young Adult Services he will oversee mental health services for clients between the ages of 12 to 25 at clinics in Brawley and El Centro. He has been with the Department since 2001. Prior to that he was in private practice in the Imperial Valley.