ICOE Competitions

(Student academic competitions)…They are organized by the Imperial County Office of Education.

The Academic Decathlon will be held Saturday at Imperial Valley College. The event will be held in Building 600, with the Super Quiz at 1:30 pm. The Science Fair and awards banquet is set for February 7th at the Imperial Palms. The Mock Trial will be February 9th at 6:00 pm at the County Superior Court in El Centro. The National history Day Competition is scheduled for March 14th at the Imperial County Office of Education on Sperber Road. A Spelling Bee will be held March 15th at the Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School in El Centro.