Tickets are now available for the 2017 Holtville Carrot Festival Banquet / Coronation.

The event will be held on Friday , February 3, 2017 at the Imperial Palms Resort at Barbara Worth. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the dinner starts at 7:00 P.M. The event celebrates the Holtville Carrot Festival and includes the coronation of the festival royalty. Tickets are available at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce.