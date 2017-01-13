Grant funds to be used to purchase rescue tools

(County Fire Department receives a grant)… The Department has received at $35,000 grant.

It is from the California Office of Traffic Safety. The grant is for a program with a special emphasis on enhancing emergency medical service efforts to prevent traffic related deaths and injuries. The funds will be used to purchase Hydraulic Rescue tools. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas Jr. says his department will use the grant funds to purchase two new sets of hydraulic rescue tools to assist in vehicle extrication operations.