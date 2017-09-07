Intoxicated Driver At BP Checkpoint

A 31-year old man was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening at about 11:45 p.m. at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 86 near Salton City. The man , driving a pick up truck and with two passengers , 14 and 11-year old boys , entered the checkpoint. Border Patrol agents determined that the man was possibly under the influence of alcohol. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office was contacted and , after a field sobriety check , a deputy placed the man under arrest for DUI. The pick up truck was impounded and the boys were turned over to a family member who lived nearby.