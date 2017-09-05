  • You are here:  
CHP MEP Stats

(No Fatalities over the Holiday Weekend)….The California Highway Patrol released the Holiday Stats Tuesday morning.

The CHP went into their Maximum Enforcement Program at 6:00 pm Friday evening and it continued until Mid-night Monday night. Over the Labor Day weekend there were two DUI arrests, 2 property damage collisions and one major damage collision in The El Centro Sector. In the Winterhaven sector, the numbers were almost the same. Two DUI arrests, 2 Property Damage collisions and one minor damage collision. The Highway Patrol goes into their MEP every holiday weekend.

 

