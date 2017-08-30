Free Fishing Day

Give fishing a try this Saturday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has declared this Saturday as the second Free Fishing Day of the year. On the Free Fishing Day you can fish without having to buy a sport-fishing license. Free Fishing Days provide an opportunity for licensed anglers to introduce non-angling friends and children to fishing. All fishing regulations , such as bag limits , size limits , gear restrictions , report card requirements and fishing hours remain in effect. Check the rules and regulations for the waters you plan to fish at the CDFW website.