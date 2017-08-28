Dove Season Starts Friday

(Dove Season part one)….It starts Friday, September 1.

It continues through September 15th. Dove Season part 2 is November 11th through December 25th. The regulations remain the same for Dove Season parts 1 and 2. The Bag Limit for Mourning and White Winged Dove, 15 per day in aggregate, of which no more than 10 can be White Winged Dove. The Eurasian Collard Dove season is open year round, with no bag or possession limit. The Bag limit pertains to individual hunters. A valid California Hunting license is required. A valid upland Game Bird Stamp is required to hunt any upland game birds.