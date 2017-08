El Centro clean-up

(Taking Back Main Street)….It is a community clean-up program.

The El Centro organizers say it is time to help the community and bring life back to Main Street. The plan is to hold the event every 3rd Saturday of the month, beginning September 23rd. Volunteers will meet at Shaolin Kung Fu Five Animals, 452 West Main Street before 8:00 am the day of the event. The Clean-up will run from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Community Service Hours will be provided and log time sheets