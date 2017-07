Stabbing suspect

(Suspect identified)…Now, police need to find him.

19-year-old Andrew Landa is suspected of stabbing three individual recently. It happened at a House Party in Calexico. The victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Landa fled the scene. Police say they suspect he is hiding out somewhere. They say he may have fled to Mexico. Investigators are asking that anyone with any information on Land’s whereabouts to contact them at the Calexico Police Department.

