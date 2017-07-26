City Asked To Slow Down

(El Centro Chamber asking the City to slow down)….The El Centro City Council has a plan on spending the half-cent sales tax approved by voters.

According to the plan, the Council would like to build a new library, police station, Water Park and other amenities. They would be paid for through bonds, covered by the Measure P Sales Tax increase. Les Smith, Past President of the El Centro Chamber ask the City at a recent Council meeting to basically slow down before they implemented anything. In his presentation, Smith said the City needed to cover several basics first. He said the Chamber has the support of the El Centro Police Officers Association in the idea that the Police Department needs more personnel, before they get a new Police Station. The Association says personnel levels have not changed in over 10 years, while the City population has almost doubled. Smith told KXO Radio that they are asking the City Council to discuss the issue with the Chamber and the community before they implement any project funding.