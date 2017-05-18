Emergency Medical Services Week

(Next week is Emergency Medical Services Week)….The Yuma Fire Department will be participating.

They will be providing information and participating in various events to recognize the special week. One of those events is the World CPR Challenge. It is being sponsored in the United States by the American College of Emergency Physicians, American Medical Response, and the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Those organizations are joining forces to provide the most extensive outreach ever for the training of bystanders to provide Compression Only Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation. The Yuma Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire Department, The Yuma County Health Department and the Marines Corps Air Station Crash Fire Rescue are some of those who will be participating locally in the Challenge. Throughout the week they will be concentrating their efforts to instruct people in Compression Only CPR. The training will take just 3-5 minutes.