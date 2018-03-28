Man Rescued After Rescuing Children

(75 Year Old man rescued)….It was reported Tuesday afternoon.

Yuma Fire Department received a call of a person struggling to stay afloat in the Colorado River under the Ocean to Ocean Bridge. When crews arrived at the scene they found the elderly man holding on to vegetation on the north side of the river, trying to stay above water. A firefighter put on the water rescue gear, entered the water and was able to bring the man safely to the south shore at Gateway Park. Officials say a family had been biking on the multi-use path along the river. Two of the boys, ages 11 and 8, entered the river to cool off.. Both boys waded into the drop-off area and lost their footing. A bystander and the boy’s grandfather went into the river to help the boys. They were able to get the children back from the drop-off, but the grandfather became caught in the drop-off and the current. He was able to hang on to brush until he was rescued by the firefighter. The elderly man was checked by fire department medics, but did not need ant further medical attention.