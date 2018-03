Meth Strapped to Body

(19 Year Old arrested)….CBP officers made the arrest.

The 19 year old was attempting to walk across the border recently, at the San Luis Port. A canine alerted Customs and Border Protection officers. The young man was searched, and officers found more than 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine strapped to his torso. The meth was valued at nearly $11,000. The drugs were seized, and the suspect was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations

