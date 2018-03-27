New Veterans Services

(Constant Veteran Contact)….It is a new program at the Imperial County Veterans Service Office.
It was proposed by the County Board of Supervisors. The program is an effort to maintain Imperial County Veterans, their family members and neighbors informed on local veteran events throughout the Imperial County, Changes in California Department of Veterans Affairs, or Cal Vet, state veteran benefits, and Developments at the national Veterans Administration level. The information is available of Facebook, Twitter and the ICVSO website. It is now also available via email. Contact the local Veterans Service Office for more details.