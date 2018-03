Children's Art

The Calexico Arts Commission is hosting the 7th Annual Children's Art Festival and Exhibit.

Children's art will be exhibited at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. while the Art Festival will be held at the Calexico Farmer's Market on Saturday , March 24, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will free art activities for kids. The Farmer's Market will be Elmer Belcher Street between Encinas and Dool.