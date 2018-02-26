Fair Opens Friday

(2018 California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta)….It starts Friday at 12:00 noon

. The theme this year; Fields of Dreams. Pre sale tickets and Family Value Packs are still available. WOW Coupons are included in the pre-sale. They are available at all Rabobank Branches, Goyal’s in Brawley, Sonic in El Centro and at the Fair Box Office in Imperial. The first day of the Fair, March 2nd, is Military Appreciation Day. Admission will be free to all military and Veteran’s. That is active duty, retired or reservists. That includes one guest. Proper Identification is required. It will also be Senior Day, with free admission to all seniors who have the coupon offered in the Imperial Valley Press. The Fair will be open from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm all weekend. Fair hours during the week will be from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.