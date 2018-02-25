NWS Issues Weather Update

The National Weather Service has issued a weather briefing that calls for lower temperatures and possible showers.

According to the NWS Briefing , temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average can be expected across the desert southwest starting Monday night and continuing through the weekend. Monday night's forecast calls for a 10 per cent chance of showers after 11pm , a low around 47 and winds gusting up yo 20 mph. Tuesday's high is predicted to be near 61 degrees and the chance of precipitation increases to 40 per cent. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60's to low 70's at least through Saturday dipping overnight into the low 40's.