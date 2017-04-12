60 year old arrested

(CBP prevents US currency from being smuggled into Mexico)….It happened recently at the East Port of Entry.

Customs and Border Protection Officers were inspecting traffic going south into Mexico. They stopped a 2001 Dodge Durango. The vehicle was referred to a more detailed investigation. A currency and firearms detection canine alerted to the vehicle. Using the port’s imaging system, the officers discovered 11 wrapped packages hidden inside the right rear quarter panel. The packages contained more than $273,000 in US currency. The driver of the vehicle, a 60 year old lawful permanent resident of the United States, was arrested for failure to declare monetary instruments in value of more than $10,000 and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.