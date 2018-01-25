Special Meeting Monday

(Special El Centro City Council meeting)…It will be held Monday.

The meeting is to discuss Measure P funds. Measure P will fund the operation, maintenance, facilities and improvement of general municipal purposes including police, fire protection, library, parks and recreation. The special meeting Monday will begin at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers at the City Hall in El Centro. The public is encouraged to attend the special meeting. For those who cannot attend, the meeting will be streamed live. Contact the City Managers office for more information.